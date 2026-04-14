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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,312,960 personnel (+820 in the past 24 hours), 11,863 tanks, 39,953 artillery systems, and 24,389 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,312,960 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 14, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,312,960 (+820)
  • tanks – 11,863 (+2)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,389 (+3)
  • artillery systems – 39,953 (+38)
  • MLRS – 1,732 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,346 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 237,853 (+2,459) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 89,300 (+201) units
  • special equipment – 4,123 (+0) units

Read more: 104 combat engagements since start of day, enemy launches 6,200 kamikaze drones – General Staff

Втрати ворога на ранок 14 квітня

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Russian Army (12201) Armed Forces HQ (5380) liquidation (3118) elimination (7633)
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