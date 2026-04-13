104 combat engagements since start of day, enemy launches 6,200 kamikaze drones – General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, 13 April, 104 combat engagements have taken place on the front line.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Today, the enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles, carried out 51 airstrikes, and dropped 186 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,213 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,737 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place, with the enemy advancing towards the village of Taratutyne. In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped eight guided bombs, and fired 67 times at settlements and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Zybine and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy assaults toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Dibrova, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped one enemy assault action toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Near the settlement of Tykhonivka, our defenders repelled one attack in the Kramatorsk direction.

The Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Zapovidne, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, and Muravka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 63 occupiers were killed and 12 wounded in this direction today; nine vehicles and 11 pieces of special equipment were destroyed, while one artillery system, four vehicles, and 13 enemy infantry shelters were damaged. In addition, 273 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrohrad direction, the occupiers made six attempts to improve their tactical position, attacking near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Vorone, Zlahoda, and Novohryhorivka. The outskirts of Omelnyk, Yasna Poliana, and Zarichne came under airstrikes.

Read more: To save lives of their troops, Defence Forces have withdrawn to new positions in Myropillia area of Sumy region, – 14th Corps

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, seven occupier attacks took place near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Huliaipole. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivska, Novomykolaivka, Yehorivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kopani.

took place near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Huliaipole. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivska, Novomykolaivka, Yehorivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kopani. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack near Stepnohirsk and launched airstrikes near Yasna Poliana, Zarichne, and Omelnyk.

near Stepnohirsk and launched airstrikes near Yasna Poliana, Zarichne, and Omelnyk. In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three futile attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

See more: Over 10,000 violations of Easter truce by enemy have been recorded, with 107 clashes on front line over past 24 hours, – General Staff. MAP