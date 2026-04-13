Over 10,000 violations of Easter truce by enemy have been recorded, with 107 clashes on front line over past 24 hours, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 12 April 2026, 107 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy deployed 7,702 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,202 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, including 20 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian losses

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past 24 hours amounted to 960 personnel. Our troops also destroyed two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, 44 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defence system, 1,528 unmanned aerial vehicles, 185 vehicles and two pieces of specialised equipment.

Situation in the North

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 20 attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. One enemy assault was recorded.

Read more: Defence of Kostiantynivka continues, enemy wants to improve its tactical position, - Syrskyi

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attempted 11 times to breach our defenders’ defensive lines in the areas of Synelnykove, Starytsia, Izbytske, Vovchansk, Lyman and Tsehelne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Podoly and towards Zahryzove.

Read more: Fierce fighting near Pokrovsk; dozens of Russian attacks repelled, - "East" Operational Command

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted five times to breach our defences, attacking towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne, Kalenyky and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders launched a single attack towards Markove.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Kucheriiv Yar and Sofiivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 28 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Zatyshok, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka and Novopavlivka," the report states.

Watch more: Enemy has become significantly more active in Kupiansk direction; Kupiansk itself remains under our control, – Defence Forces. VIDEO

Situation in the South

The General Staff also reports that, according to updated information, the enemy launched five attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad and towards Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Kalynivske and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no attempts by the enemy to improve their positions were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Overall, during the declared ceasefire, no missile, air or kamikaze drone strikes (of the ‘Shahed/Gerbera’ type) were recorded; however, the enemy carried out 1,567 artillery attacks on our troops’ positions; conducted 119 assault operations; and carried out 9,035 strikes using kamikaze drones (of which: 2,205 were of the ‘Italmas’, ‘Lancet’ and ‘Molniya’ types; 6,830 were FPV drones).

In total, since the ceasefire was declared, 10,721 violations by the enemy have been recorded.

Ukrainian defenders continue to put up effective resistance across all sections of the front.