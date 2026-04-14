"Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea, "Tor-M1" air defense system in Luhansk region, and two radar stations in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike enemy air defense systems. In particular, the "Nebo-U" radar station in Feodosia, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, has been hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff's press centre.

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Other hits

Additionally, it has been confirmed that on April 13, 2026, an airspace control radar station in the Nikolayevka area and a "Kasta-2E" radar station near the village of Lubyanoe-Pervoye were hit. Both facilities are located in the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Drones of DESTRUCTION TEAM unit smash occupiers’ crossing. VIDEO

"Tor-M1" air defense system destroyed

It has been separately confirmed that on April 13, 2026, a "Tor-M1" air defense system was destroyed near the village of Lozove (TOT, Luhansk Oblast).

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take measures to stop Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

What happened earlier?

On the morning of April 14, it was reported that occupied Crimea had been attacked by drones: explosions were heard in Simferopol, Feodosia, and Kerch.

Watch more: Drone operators from 148th Brigade used single FPV drone to strike ammunition cache, killing six invaders in explosion. VIDEO