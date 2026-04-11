Drone operators from 148th Brigade used single FPV drone to strike ammunition cache, killing six invaders in explosion. VIDEO

Paratroopers from the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade in Zhytomyr struck the occupiers’ vehicles, along with their ammunition, within their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian ammunition, which was in a trailer behind the vehicle, detonated after being struck by an FPV drone.

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As a result of the precision strike, the video shows that six invaders were eliminated along with the ammunition.

Read more: Since beginning of April, USF has destroyed over 3,000 enemy targets, - Magyar