Since beginning of April, USF has destroyed over 3,000 enemy targets, - Magyar

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Magyar Brovdi reported on the Unmanned Systems Forces’ unprecedented achievements in early April.

This information comes from Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the SBS commander.

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"The 10th of April, a busy day. As of 10 a.m., the USF Birds had surpassed the 3,000-mark in enemy casualties (killed in action and non-combat losses) and had engaged over 12,800 unique enemy targets between April 1 and 9, 2026," the statement reads.

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces reported that, on the outskirts of Mariupol, pilots from the 9th "Kairos" Battalion of the 414th "Madyar Birds" Brigade destroyed a "Tor" missile system overnight, and near the village of Zugres, they tracked down and destroyed a "Pantsir" missile system.

What happened before?

Unmanned systems are one of the key factors in the Defense Forces’ superiority. They are currently inflicting the most widespread and effective damage on the enemy.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that in March, the Russian Federation’s total losses increased by 29% thanks to Ukrainian air force units.

Watch more: Loss of $2.7 million and scarce electronics: R.U.G. operators destroyed rare "Tornado-G" MLRS. VIDEO