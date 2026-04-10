The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically destroy the enemy’s priority targets. On this occasion, the coordinated efforts of infantry and aerial reconnaissance resulted in the destruction of a modernised 9K51M ‘Tornado-G’ multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was reported by Censor.NET.

The operation was the result of precise coordination: the target was swiftly detected and identified by soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Cossacks, after which FPV drone operators from the "R.U.G." unit delivered a precision strike.

Why this loss is critical for the enemy:

The cost: Whilst the system cost around $1 million in 2021, today, due to a sanctions-induced shortage of microelectronics and inflation in the Russian Federation, its value is estimated at $2.1–2.7 million .

Technological regression: The main feature of the "Tornado-G" is its automated guidance and fire control system (AGFCS). Without this scarce component, the system is reduced to the level of the old Soviet "Grad", which drastically reduces its accuracy and operational speed.

Inability to replace quickly: The production cycle for a single unit takes between 6 and 12 months. Due to sanctions on Western components, compensating for such losses is an extremely difficult task for the Russian defence industry.

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