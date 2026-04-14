Occupied Crimea attacked by drones: explosions heard in Simferopol, Feodosia and Kerch

A series of explosions rocked occupied Crimea on the night of April 14 during a massive drone attack. There are reports of possible strikes on infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is reported that explosions were heard in Simferopol, Feodosia, and Kerch over the course of several hours.

According to local news channels, loud explosions were initially heard in Simferopol, after which Russian troops opened fire on drones with machine guns. Gunfire was reported in various parts of the city and near settlements surrounding it.

In particular, intense explosions and gunfire were reported in the area of the Tavria Thermal Power Plant, where at least two powerful explosions were reported. Explosions were also heard near the "Hvardiiske" airfield, where, according to preliminary data, infrastructure may have been attacked.

Eyewitnesses report the operation of Russian air defense systems, specifically "Pantsir" complexes, as well as explosions over the sea on the southern coast of Crimea.

In addition, explosions were heard in the areas of Feodosia and Kerch, where air defense systems were also active.

Preliminary reports indicate that energy and military infrastructure facilities may have been targeted, including an oil depot near Hvardiiske.

Read more: Drones attacked occupied Feodosia: oil depot on fire, - media. PHOTO