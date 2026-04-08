Drones attacked occupied Feodosia: oil depot on fire, - media. PHOTO

A night-time drone attack caused a fire at the oil depot of JSC "Maritime Oil Terminal" in Feodosia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ASTRA.

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Details

As noted, on the night of 8 April, residents of Feodosia in occupied Crimea reported explosions and a fire at a local oil depot. ASTRA analysed footage published online and concluded that flames over the city were visible in the area where JSC "Maritime Oil Terminal" is located.

Read more: Large-scale power cuts have been reported in occupied Crimea following drone attack

The first photo was taken approximately 4.7 km from the oil depot; the image shows building 82A on Chelnokova Street.







Local authorities have not yet confirmed the fire at the oil depot.

No further information is available at this time.

See also: Strikes on Feodosia: 11 oil tanks destroyed. SATELLITE IMAGES