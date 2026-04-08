Drones attacked occupied Feodosia: oil depot on fire, - media. PHOTO
A night-time drone attack caused a fire at the oil depot of JSC "Maritime Oil Terminal" in Feodosia.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ASTRA.
Details
As noted, on the night of 8 April, residents of Feodosia in occupied Crimea reported explosions and a fire at a local oil depot. ASTRA analysed footage published online and concluded that flames over the city were visible in the area where JSC "Maritime Oil Terminal" is located.
The first photo was taken approximately 4.7 km from the oil depot; the image shows building 82A on Chelnokova Street.
Local authorities have not yet confirmed the fire at the oil depot.
No further information is available at this time.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password