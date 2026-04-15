Two radar stations and depots belonging to Russian occupiers were hit by Defence Forces, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck a Russian radar station belonging to the S-400 air defence system, as well as the invaders’ logistics facilities and troop concentrations.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Radar

Specifically, the 96L6 radar station, part of the "S-400" air defence missile system (Krasnohirske, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and the "Nebo-SVU" radar station (Hvardiiske, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were struck.

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Depots

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, an ammunition depot near the village of Terpinnia was attacked.

In the occupied Donetsk region, near the village of Hirne, a UAV depot was struck. Near Mariupol, fuel and lubricant tanks were hit, and in the vicinity of Rybynske and Topolyne, depots containing the invaders’ logistical supplies were struck.

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Casualties

In the areas around the settlements of Ivanovsky and Volfinsky in the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, as well as Krasnohirske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Rodynske in the Donetsk Oblast and Oleshky in the Kherson Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy personnel.

Other key targets of the Russian aggressor were also hit, the General Staff added.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

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