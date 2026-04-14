Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces continue to destroy enemy vehicle staging areas even deep in the enemy’s rear.

As reported by Censor.NET, heavy bomber drones of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces are striking targets dozens of kilometres from the line of combat engagement.

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As a result of a night-time operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers lost three armoured combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, engineering equipment, and personnel.

It is noted that one stage of the operation was carried out in coordination with a Defence Intelligence unit, which provided reconnaissance and objective strike assessment.

The 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces is systematically destroying enemy logistics in key directions and undermining its offensive potential.

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