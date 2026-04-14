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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction Drone operators Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations DIU special operations
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Nemesis Brigade drone operators strike enemy vehicle staging area in rear, destroying 3 armored fighting vehicles and 6 motor vehicles. VIDEO

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces continue to destroy enemy vehicle staging areas even deep in the enemy’s rear.

As reported by Censor.NET, heavy bomber drones of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces are striking targets dozens of kilometres from the line of combat engagement.

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As a result of a night-time operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers lost three armoured combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, engineering equipment, and personnel.

It is noted that one stage of the operation was carried out in coordination with a Defence Intelligence unit, which provided reconnaissance and objective strike assessment.

The 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces is systematically destroying enemy logistics in key directions and undermining its offensive potential.

Watch more: SCALP missiles strike enemy UAV storage site at Donetsk Airport – General Staff. VIDEO

Read more: "Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea, "Tor-M1" air defense system in Luhansk region, and two radar stations in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

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Russian Army (12201) elimination (7635) Zaporizhzhia region (2243) drones (4959) ACV (36) Defense Intelligence (538) Unmanned Systems Forces (429) 412th Nemesis Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces (32)
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