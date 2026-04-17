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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,316,070 personnel (+1,000 in last 24 hours), 11,870 tanks, 40,160 artillery systems, and 24,400 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,316,070 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 17, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,316,070 (+1,000)
  • tanks – 11,870 (+4)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,400 (+9)
  • artillery systems – 40,160 (+114)
  • MLRS – 1,739 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,349 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 243,008 (+2,410) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,549 (+12) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 90,014 (+253) units
  • special equipment – 4,129 (+3) units

Read more: Russia has stepped up its attacks: over 130 engagements in single day, - General Staff

Втрати російської армії на 17 квітня: понад 1,316 млн військових

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