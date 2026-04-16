Russia has stepped up its attacks: over 130 engagements in single day, - General Staff
On 15 April, a significant escalation in fighting was recorded on the front line, with Russian troops stepping up their attacks across most sectors.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational report on the Russian invasion as of 10:00 p.m..
Since the start of the day, there have been 133 combat engagements. The enemy launched one missile strike using three missiles, carried out 50 air strikes, and dropped 137 guided bombs. The use of 5,645 kamikaze drones and 2,380 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas was also recorded.
The situation on key fronts
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy:
- carried out 2 air strikes
- dropped 4 guided bombs
- carried out 85 shelling attacks, 2 of which were from MLRS
In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the following areas:
- Starytsia
- Vovchansk
- Vovchanski Khutory
One engagement is ongoing.
In the Kupiansk sector, two attacks towards Novoplatonivka were repelled.
In the Lyman sector:
- 4 attacks repelled
- Another battle is ongoing
In the Sloviansk sector, one attack was repelled in the Zakytne area.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out four attacks near:
- Minkivka
- Nykiforivka
- in the directions of Tykhonivka and Fedorivka
In the Kostiantynivka sector:
- 12 assaults repelled
- Another clash is ongoing
The hottest sections of the front and enemy losses
The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy launched 33 attacks in the following areas:
- Rodynske
- Pokrovsk
- Udane
- Hryshyne
- Muravka
- Novomykolaivka
- Molodetske
- Filiya
And also in the following sectors:
- Novooleksandrivka
- Nove Shakove
- Shevchenko
- Bilytske
- Ivanivka
Three engagements are ongoing in this sector.
According to preliminary data:
- 62 occupiers eliminated
- 15 — wounded
- 5 vehicles destroyed
- 7 units of specialist equipment destroyed
- damaged:
- 1 self-propelled gun
- 3 artillery systems
- 1 vehicle
- 19 shelters
76 enemy drones have also been destroyed or neutralised.
In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out 7 attacks, and in the Huliaipole sector — 11. The enemy carried out air strikes on a number of settlements.
In the Orikhiv sector, Orikhiv came under air strikes.
In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge.
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