Russia has stepped up its attacks: over 130 engagements in single day, - General Staff

On 15 April, a significant escalation in fighting was recorded on the front line, with Russian troops stepping up their attacks across most sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational report on the Russian invasion as of 10:00 p.m..

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Since the start of the day, there have been 133 combat engagements. The enemy launched one missile strike using three missiles, carried out 50 air strikes, and dropped 137 guided bombs. The use of 5,645 kamikaze drones and 2,380 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas was also recorded.

Read more: Two radar stations and depots belonging to Russian occupiers were hit by Defence Forces, - General Staff

The situation on key fronts

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy:

carried out 2 air strikes

dropped 4 guided bombs

carried out 85 shelling attacks, 2 of which were from MLRS

In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the following areas:

Starytsia

Vovchansk

Vovchanski Khutory

One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, two attacks towards Novoplatonivka were repelled.

In the Lyman sector:

4 attacks repelled

Another battle is ongoing

In the Sloviansk sector, one attack was repelled in the Zakytne area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out four attacks near:

Minkivka

Nykiforivka

in the directions of Tykhonivka and Fedorivka

In the Kostiantynivka sector:

12 assaults repelled

Another clash is ongoing

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,313,970 people (+1,010 per day), 11,864 tanks, 40,003 artillery systems, 24,390 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The hottest sections of the front and enemy losses

The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy launched 33 attacks in the following areas:

Rodynske

Pokrovsk

Udane

Hryshyne

Muravka

Novomykolaivka

Molodetske

Filiya

And also in the following sectors:

Novooleksandrivka

Nove Shakove

Shevchenko

Bilytske

Ivanivka

Three engagements are ongoing in this sector.

According to preliminary data:

62 occupiers eliminated

15 — wounded

5 vehicles destroyed

7 units of specialist equipment destroyed

damaged: 1 self-propelled gun 3 artillery systems 1 vehicle 19 shelters



76 enemy drones have also been destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out 7 attacks, and in the Huliaipole sector — 11. The enemy carried out air strikes on a number of settlements.

In the Orikhiv sector, Orikhiv came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge.