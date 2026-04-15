ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15123 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 973 6

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,313,970 people (+1,010 per day), 11,864 tanks, 40,003 artillery systems, 24,390 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian Federation losses as of April 15, 2026. Over 1.31 million liquidated

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,313,970 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 15, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,313,970 (+1,010) people
  • tanks – 11,864 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,390 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 40,003 (+50) units
  • MLRS - 1,736 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,346 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 239,241 (+1,388) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 89,553 (+253) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,125 (+2) units

Watch more: Border guards destroy occupiers’ Msta-S self-propelled artillery system in South-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit 12 occupiers’ air defence systems in two weeks of April and attacked Russian rear bases. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12209) Armed Forces HQ (5384) liquidation (3119)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 