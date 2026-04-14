Border guards destroy occupiers’ Msta-S self-propelled artillery system in South-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance operators of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment destroyed an occupiers’ Msta-S self-propelled artillery system in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction.
As reported by Censor.NET, they also hit six enemy shelters, four motor vehicles and a motorcycle, and disabled two communications antennas.
The fighters also say they are systematically wearing down the enemy by depriving it of key elements of combat sustainment.
Without artillery, shelters and communications, it is much more difficult for the occupiers to hold their positions.
A video of Defence Forces fighters striking enemy targets has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
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