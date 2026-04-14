Unmanned Systems Forces hit 12 occupiers’ air defence systems in two weeks of April and attacked Russian rear bases. VIDEO

Pilots of the Unmanned Systems Forces’ 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Madyar’s Birds Brigade destroyed one Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system in Mariupol on 10 April.

As reported by Censor.NET, on the same day, the unit struck a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system in Donetsk Oblast, and also hit a rear base of units from Russia’s Southern Military District in Donetsk Oblast.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In addition, the Unmanned Systems Forces’ 413th Separate Raid Regiment destroyed an enemy logistics hub in the Zaporizhzhia region on 10 April.

In Luhansk Oblast on 13 April, pilots of the Unmanned Systems Forces’ 1st Separate Centre hit another Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, while the Phoenix border guard unit destroyed an occupiers’ ammunition depot.

It is noted that all operations were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Centre.

In total, over the two weeks of April, Ukrainian troops hit 12 enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

The enemy’s sustainment system is coming under strikes along the entire front line, while strikes on personnel remain one of the Unmanned Systems Forces’ priorities.

Read more: "Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea, "Tor-M1" air defense system in Luhansk region, and two radar stations in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

Watch more: Border guards tracked down and struck warehouse with occupiers’ equipment in south using drones. VIDEO