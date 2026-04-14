Border guards tracked down and struck warehouse with occupiers’ equipment in south using drones. VIDEO
Border guard UAV pilots in the south tracked the movement of enemy vehicles using FPV drones and struck enemy targets.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots flew the drones into a warehouse and struck the occupiers’ equipment.
As a result of the strikes, military trucks and occupiers’ personnel inside the warehouse were destroyed.
In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy electronic warfare system, a tube artillery firing position, and two machine-gun positions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password