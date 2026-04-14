Border guards tracked down and struck warehouse with occupiers’ equipment in south using drones. VIDEO

Border guard UAV pilots in the south tracked the movement of enemy vehicles using FPV drones and struck enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots flew the drones into a warehouse and struck the occupiers’ equipment.

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As a result of the strikes, military trucks and occupiers’ personnel inside the warehouse were destroyed.

In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy electronic warfare system, a tube artillery firing position, and two machine-gun positions.

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