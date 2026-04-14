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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Drone operators
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Border guards tracked down and struck warehouse with occupiers’ equipment in south using drones. VIDEO

Border guard UAV pilots in the south tracked the movement of enemy vehicles using FPV drones and struck enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots flew the drones into a warehouse and struck the occupiers’ equipment.

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As a result of the strikes, military trucks and occupiers’ personnel inside the warehouse were destroyed.

In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy electronic warfare system, a tube artillery firing position, and two machine-gun positions.

Watch more: Fighters of 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade showed unique footage of Russian Shahed being destroyed by Ukrainian LITAVR interceptor drone. VIDEO

Watch more: SCALP missiles strike enemy UAV storage site at Donetsk Airport – General Staff. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12201) State Border Patrol (1546) border guard (319) elimination (7635) artillery (343) drones (4953)
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