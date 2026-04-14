Ruscist received 3 drone hits, ammunition detonation and was left without head: drone operators of 425th Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO 18+

Pilots from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" eliminated a Russian occupier with several drone strikes, followed by the detonation of the munitions.

According to Censor.NET, the operators struck the enemy with three drones, one of which hit his head.

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The strike resulted in the detonation of ammunition, which ultimately tore the invader to shreds.

The fighters shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

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