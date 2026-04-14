Ruscist received 3 drone hits, ammunition detonation and was left without head: drone operators of 425th Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO 18+
Pilots from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" eliminated a Russian occupier with several drone strikes, followed by the detonation of the munitions.
According to Censor.NET, the operators struck the enemy with three drones, one of which hit his head.
The strike resulted in the detonation of ammunition, which ultimately tore the invader to shreds.
The fighters shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.
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