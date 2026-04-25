Two enemy strike UAVs shot down in Kyiv region: combat operations by 9th Border Guard Detachment. VIDEO
Border guards from the 9th Detachment named after the Sich Riflemen detected enemy targets whilst monitoring the airspace and opened fire.
According to Censor.NET, the troops struck two Russian attack drones over the Kyiv region.
As a result, both UAVs were destroyed, and the threat to the region’s civilian and critical infrastructure has passed.
The video has been published on social media.
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