The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically ‘blind’ the enemy by destroying its air defence systems directly in rear areas and in temporarily occupied territories. Footage has emerged online showing the successful night-time operations carried out by pilots from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Azov’. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The targets of the Ukrainian kamikaze drones were the occupiers’ mobile air defence groups, which were supposed to cover the skies over occupied Donetsk but became targets themselves.

The published video captures at least five precision strikes on Russian mobile fire units.

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