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News Video Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
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"Azov" drones destroyed five enemy mobile air defence groups in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically ‘blind’ the enemy by destroying its air defence systems directly in rear areas and in temporarily occupied territories. Footage has emerged online showing the successful night-time operations carried out by pilots from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Azov’. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The targets of the Ukrainian kamikaze drones were the occupiers’ mobile air defence groups, which were supposed to cover the skies over occupied Donetsk but became targets themselves.

The published video captures at least five precision strikes on Russian mobile fire units.

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Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Forces strike enemy ammunition and fuel depots and logistics hubs – General Staff

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Donetsk (617) occupation (2013) Anti-aircraft warfare (2080) elimination (7167) Donetsk region (5661) National Guard (684) drones (4412) Donetskyy district (50)
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