2 379 1
One less "Kasta" radar in Zaporizhzhia region: fighters from the 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade destroyed $60 million worth of air defence systems behind enemy lines. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have carried out strikes deep behind enemy lines in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the brigade’s pilots destroyed an enemy 35N6 "Kasta" radar station.
It is noted that this radar station provided airspace control, target detection and tracking, particularly at low altitudes, forming the basis of the enemy’s air defence operations in this sector.
The loss of such a complex is estimated at approximately $60 million and significantly weakens the enemy’s capabilities in the air.
Footage of the radar station being destroyed was shared by the fighters on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password