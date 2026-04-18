SOF drone operators struck "Rubicon" base near Mariupol. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces have struck a logistics base belonging to the Russian unmanned technology centre ‘Rubicon’ in occupied Mangush, Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 17 April, drones from the Middle-strike unit of the Special Operations Forces carried out a series of strikes on enemy targets.

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Explosions and large-scale fires were recorded at the site of the strike.

It is noted that "Rubicon" uses a wide range of strike and reconnaissance drones, including FPV drones, "Molniya", "Lancet", as well as UAVs of the ZALA, "Orlan" and SuperCam types.

The Special Operations Forces emphasise that striking the enemy’s logistics centres significantly reduces their combat capability.

Watch more: Fighters of 8th Special Operations Regiment eliminate two Russian reconnaissance troops while clearing building in Donetsk region. VIDEO

See also on Censor.NET: Pilots from the "Steel Border" brigade destroyed 8 shelters, antennas and a "Murom" surveillance complex. VIDEO