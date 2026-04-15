Fighters of 8th Special Operations Regiment eliminate two Russian reconnaissance troops while clearing building in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Two Russian reconnaissance troops managed to penetrate beyond the forward positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in one of the operational directions, but their movement was detected in time by aerial reconnaissance operators.
As reported by Censor.NET, the video shows the work of a group from the 8th Special Operations Regiment during a reconnaissance mission in the Donetsk region.
During a sweep of one of the buildings, Ukrainian fighters spotted the enemy and forced one of the occupiers to surrender without a fight.
Subsequently, the captive tried to persuade his partner to lay down his arms as well, but he refused. The foreigner, who was fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, opened fire and threw a grenade.
As a result of the close-quarters combat, the Special Operations Forces operators neutralised the enemy. The group returned without casualties, having seized the occupiers’ weapons, communications equipment, and documents.
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