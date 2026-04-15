ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15123 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian drones
1 691 1

Minus 23 "Molniya" drones: combat operations by anti-aircraft drone operators of SVAROG unit of 35th Regiment of NGU. VIDEO

Operators from the SVAROG unit of the 35th Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard have achieved impressive results in combating Russian aerial targets. Recently, the troops have managed to destroy 23 enemy ‘Molniya’ drones. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The destruction of such a large number of drones was a response to the latest escalation by the occupying forces.

"The ‘Easter truce’, which the Russians did not observe, has ended, and the enemy is resuming offensive operations and air strikes with even greater intensity. 23 ‘Molniya’ drones were shot down by operators of the SVAROG unit of the 35th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine!" the report states.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Drone operators of 38th Regiment down 19 Shaheds in one day with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12209) elimination (7635) National Guard (710) drones (4959)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 