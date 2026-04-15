Minus 23 "Molniya" drones: combat operations by anti-aircraft drone operators of SVAROG unit of 35th Regiment of NGU. VIDEO

Operators from the SVAROG unit of the 35th Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard have achieved impressive results in combating Russian aerial targets. Recently, the troops have managed to destroy 23 enemy ‘Molniya’ drones. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The destruction of such a large number of drones was a response to the latest escalation by the occupying forces.

"The ‘Easter truce’, which the Russians did not observe, has ended, and the enemy is resuming offensive operations and air strikes with even greater intensity. 23 ‘Molniya’ drones were shot down by operators of the SVAROG unit of the 35th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine!" the report states.

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