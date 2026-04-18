Pilots from National Guard’s "Lasar’s Group" bombed concentration of BM-30 "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers in enemy’s rear in Luhansk region. VIDEO

A unit of the Lasar’s Group within the Ukrainian National Guard continues to hunt down enemy multiple rocket launchers.

According to Censor.NET, in early April, troops carried out a special operation in the Luhansk region and struck a concentration of BM-30 ‘Smerch’ systems located deep behind enemy lines.

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The operation was carried out in coordination with the Regional Centre RER "North", which provided data on the movement of Russian military equipment. Thanks to the work of analysts and aerial reconnaissance, the targets were successfully identified.

As a result of the strikes, a BM-30 "Smerch", a "Slepok-1" fire control system and a transport and reloading vehicle were destroyed. Another rocket system was hit.

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