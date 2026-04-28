Border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled enemy breakthrough attempts in Kharkiv region and eliminated 34 occupiers. VIDEO

Last week, border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled active attempts by the enemy to breach the state border in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the fiercest fighting took place in the Budarka and Zemlianka areas, where the enemy operated in small infantry groups supported by drones and artillery.

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Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs engaged the invaders as they approached the positions.

As a result of the combat operations, 34 occupiers were killed, 18 wounded, and one taken prisoner.

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Watch more: Hart border guards thwart enemy assaults in Kharkiv region, eliminate 66 occupiers