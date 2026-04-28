3 459 4
Border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled enemy breakthrough attempts in Kharkiv region and eliminated 34 occupiers. VIDEO
Last week, border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled active attempts by the enemy to breach the state border in the north of the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the fiercest fighting took place in the Budarka and Zemlianka areas, where the enemy operated in small infantry groups supported by drones and artillery.
Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs engaged the invaders as they approached the positions.
As a result of the combat operations, 34 occupiers were killed, 18 wounded, and one taken prisoner.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password