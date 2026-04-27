Achilles fighters strike Kasta-2E radar, key element of ruscist air defense in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Crews of the 429th Achilles Brigade struck a Russian Kasta-2E radar station in the settlement of Volotovo, Belgorod region, about 80 km from Ukraine’s state border.
According to Censor.NET, this radar is an important element of the enemy’s air defense system.
The Kasta-2E radar is reportedly capable of detecting and tracking up to 200 targets within a radius of up to 150 km, including aerial targets at extremely low altitudes.
In effect, the system serves as the "eyes" of Russian air defense, providing early detection of aircraft, missiles and drones, which makes it a priority target for strikes.
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