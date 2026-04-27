Pilots of Spartan Brigade strike truck with Russian infantry deep in rear in Donetsk region. VIDEO

UAV operators of the Black Sky battalion of the Spartan Brigade struck a truck carrying enemy personnel deep in the rear in the settlement of Pisky near Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, this is not the first combat mission by the unit’s kamikaze drones deep behind enemy lines.

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The fighters also added that during each such operation, the occupiers lose equipment and personnel.

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