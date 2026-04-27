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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Pilots of Spartan Brigade strike truck with Russian infantry deep in rear in Donetsk region. VIDEO

UAV operators of the Black Sky battalion of the Spartan Brigade struck a truck carrying enemy personnel deep in the rear in the settlement of Pisky near Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, this is not the first combat mission by the unit’s kamikaze drones deep behind enemy lines.

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The fighters also added that during each such operation, the occupiers lose equipment and personnel.

Watch more: Russian truck carrying ammunition exploded after being struck by kamikaze drone from Defence Forces. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators from SIGNUM battalion struck 10 occupiers with FPV drones in Lyman region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11713) elimination (7183) Donetsk region (5670) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3492) drones (4427) Pokrovskyy district (1296) Pisky (1)
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