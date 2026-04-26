Drone operators from SIGNUM battalion struck 10 occupiers with FPV drones in Lyman region. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade eliminated 10 invaders in the Lyman area.

According to Censor.NET, operators of fibre-optic FPV drones spotted a group of four invaders as they attempted to hide and immediately struck the enemy.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Also, one of the Russian soldiers attempted to hide in a ruined building and fire back at a Ukrainian UAV, but was swiftly eliminated by a drone strike.

The soldiers shared footage of the combat operation on their official Telegram channel.

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