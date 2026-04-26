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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Hostilities in Lyman sector Fiber-optic drones
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Drone operators from SIGNUM battalion struck 10 occupiers with FPV drones in Lyman region. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade eliminated 10 invaders in the Lyman area.

According to Censor.NEToperators of fibre-optic FPV drones spotted a group of four invaders as they attempted to hide and immediately struck the enemy.

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Also, one of the Russian soldiers attempted to hide in a ruined building and fire back at a Ukrainian UAV, but was swiftly eliminated by a drone strike.

The soldiers shared footage of the combat operation on their official Telegram channel.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces and Defence Forces struck Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, largest in northern Russia, 1,000 km from front line

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Russian Army (11695) elimination (7175) Donetsk region (5668) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3481) drones (4422) Kramatorskyy district (933) Lyman (175)
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