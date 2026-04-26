Special Operations Forces and Defence Forces struck Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, largest in northern Russia, 1,000 km from front line
On the night of 26 April, Special Operations Forces, in conjunction with other units of the Defence Forces, struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in the Russian Federation, located approximately 1,000 km from the front line.
According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out in coordination with the State Border Guard Service, operators from the 1st Separate Centre and the 414th Brigade ‘Madyar Birds’.
The strike caused a massive fire on the premises of the Slavneft-YANOS plant; the consequences of the attack are being assessed.
It is noted that the plant is one of the five largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation, with a processing capacity of around 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year, and produces a wide range of fuels, including petrol, diesel, and aviation kerosene.
Strikes on such facilities are part of the Defence Forces’ systematic actions aimed at disrupting the enemy’s fuel and logistics supply.
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