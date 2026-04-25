Over past week, Special Operations Forces have struck number of enemy arsenals, bases and logistics facilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces carried out strikes against enemy arsenals, depots, logistics centres, and repair bases in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, in particular, an enemy repair base was hit near the border with Russia in Klynkyne, Donetsk region, and a fuel depot in Novoamvrosiivske.

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Also, more than 100 kilometres from the front line in Mangush, concentrations of weapons and equipment were destroyed, and in Urzuf, a field army depot was hit.

In Zaporizhzhia region, in the occupied town of Trudove, Special Operations Forces drones struck an ammunition depot, and in neighbouring Smila, a motor transport depot, a logistics point and the location of an enemy unmanned systems unit.

In addition, the enemy lost a logistics depot, a repair base and troop positions in Berdiansk, 130 kilometres from the line of contact.

The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric operations aimed at strategically weakening the enemy.

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