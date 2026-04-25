Pilots of 414th Brigade "Madiar’s Birds" eliminated African mercenary of Russian Federation in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, "Madiar's Birds", struck one of the Russian Federation’s mercenaries in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, during a combat sortie, the pilots spotted an African mercenary lying down and ‘resting’ in a field.
Upon spotting the Defence Forces’ UAV, he attempted to flee, but to no avail.
Ukrainian pilots caught up with him and delivered a precision strike to his head with the drone.
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