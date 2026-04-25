Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, "Madiar's Birds", struck one of the Russian Federation’s mercenaries in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, during a combat sortie, the pilots spotted an African mercenary lying down and ‘resting’ in a field.

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Upon spotting the Defence Forces’ UAV, he attempted to flee, but to no avail.

Ukrainian pilots caught up with him and delivered a precision strike to his head with the drone.

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