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Russia’s promises to Kenya to stop recruitment were lies, - Sybiha

Sybiha: Russia’s promises to Kenya regarding recruitment were lies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on reports that Russia is deploying Kenyan mercenaries in combat operations.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia "respects" the agreements

He emphasized that African governments must combat illegal recruitment rather than rely on Moscow’s promises.

"Yet another sad lesson in how Russia 'respects' agreements. Its promises to the Kenyan side were nothing but lies. It is time not only for Kenya, but also for the governments of other African countries to realize this and resolutely oppose illegal recruitment, rather than asking Moscow for favors," Sybiha noted.

See more: Group of Russian mercenaries from Kenya was eliminated in Kharkiv region, - Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

What happened before?

See also: Russia is recruiting Africans en masse for the war against Ukraine

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Kenya (7) enrolment (55) Sybiha Andrii (454)
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