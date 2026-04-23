Group of Russian mercenaries from Kenya was eliminated in Kharkiv region, - Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces have eliminated another group of mercenaries from Kenya who were fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Among those eliminated, the identity of one Kenyan citizen has been established. He is Nyambura Eric Mwangi, born in 2003.







"Together with three other Kenyans — Wanjiru Joseph Kamau, Karithi Joel Ngure and Kibet Ronald Kipkurui — he arrived in Yaroslavl on 23–24 October 2025," the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

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There, they signed contracts and were sent to a training centre, where they underwent training for just a week and a half. After that, Mwangi was assigned the role of radio operator and sent to the front line.

However, the Kenyan did not serve in his speciality – he was transferred to an assault unit.

"At the start of the year, he was involved in assault operations near the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, Mwangi was killed by a Ukrainian mortar strike whilst attempting to cross the kill zone," intelligence sources said.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones chased African mercenary of Russian army to death in copse. VIDEO

Where does Russia recruit mercenaries from?

The top ten countries from which the largest number of mercenaries originate include: Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Algeria, Mali, South Sudan and South Africa.



As of August 2025, the deaths of at least 316 African mercenaries have been confirmed. The actual losses are likely to be significantly higher.

Read: Russia is recruiting Africans en masse for the war against Ukraine

What led up to this?

Earlier, Zimbabwe reported the deaths of 15 citizens recruited to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

It is known that Kenya will punish its citizens for serving in Russian armed formations.

Read also: Russia is using recruited Kenyans as cheap cannon fodder, says Sibiga