Russia uses recruited Kenyans as cheap cannon fodder, - Sybiha

Russia's illegal recruitment in Africa evokes the worst associations with colonial practices of the past.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in response to reports of Russia recruiting Kenyans, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine calls for action against the Kremlin's illegal recruitment schemes

As he emphasized, Russia exploits people's vulnerability and treats African mercenaries as "disposable soldiers" — without any responsibility, viewing them as cheap cannon fodder.

We welcome the increased awareness of Russia's illegal recruitment schemes and efforts to stop them. We caution citizens of African countries and other regions at risk, especially young people, against signing any contracts with Russian officials or recruiters. Do not let yourself be deceived and drawn into a war that has nothing to do with you," the Ukrainian minister said.

What preceded it?