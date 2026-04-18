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Russian forces’ breakthrough in Chasiv Yar area has been thwarted, – 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO
The occupiers launched a breakthrough attempt in the sector of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade near the town of Chasiv Yar, deploying five armoured vehicles, a tank, ten motorcycles and quad bikes.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the brigade’s press centre.
The breakthrough was thwarted
As noted, the brigade’s reconnaissance, drones, artillery, and infantry worked in coordination.
"The breakthrough has been thwarted. The enemy was unsuccessful," the statement reads.
Russian military losses
According to the brigade, Russian forces suffered casualties during their attempted breakthrough.
Confirmed enemy losses:
- 1 armoured vehicle destroyed, 1 damaged;
- 10 motorcycles and 2 quad bikes hit;
- 6 occupiers killed, 6 wounded.
"The battle for the city continues," added the 24th Mechanised Brigade.
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