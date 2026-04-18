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News Video Battles for Chasiv Yar
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Russian forces’ breakthrough in Chasiv Yar area has been thwarted, – 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

The occupiers launched a breakthrough attempt in the sector of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade near the town of Chasiv Yar, deploying five armoured vehicles, a tank, ten motorcycles and quad bikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the brigade’s press centre.

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The breakthrough was thwarted

As noted, the brigade’s reconnaissance, drones, artillery, and infantry worked in coordination.

"The breakthrough has been thwarted. The enemy was unsuccessful," the statement reads.

See more: Russian forces gained ground near Chasiv Yar – DeepState. MAPS

Russian military losses

According to the brigade, Russian forces suffered casualties during their attempted breakthrough.

Confirmed enemy losses:

  • 1 armoured vehicle destroyed, 1 damaged;
  • 10 motorcycles and 2 quad bikes hit;
  • 6 occupiers killed, 6 wounded.

"The battle for the city continues," added the 24th Mechanised Brigade.

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liquidation (3123) Donetsk region (6029) 24th separate mechanized brigade (110) Chasiv Yar (266) Bakhmut district (608)
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