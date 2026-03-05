Ukrainian drones chased African mercenary of Russian army to death in copse. VIDEO

A video showing the successful work of Ukrainian unmanned systems operators against a mercenary of the Russian army has been published online. As reported by Censor.NET, drone footage captured the elimination of an African man who arrived to fight against Ukraine as part of the Russian army.

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Details of the operation

Detection: The footage shows the foreign mercenary moving along a tree line and noticing a Ukrainian drone.

The footage shows the foreign mercenary moving along a tree line and noticing a Ukrainian drone. Attempt to take cover: Trying to escape the attack, the militant runs into a dugout. Moments later a hit is recorded, after which thick smoke begins to come from the shelter and the mercenary emerges outside.

Trying to escape the attack, the militant runs into a dugout. Moments later a hit is recorded, after which thick smoke begins to come from the shelter and the mercenary emerges outside. Finale: The next frames show the mercenary lying among bushes in the copse. A kamikaze drone flies toward him and carries out a precise strike, leading to the final elimination of the target.

Watch more: African mercenary of Russian army kneels and begs in vain for his life from Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Context of foreign mercenaries' participation

The involvement of citizens of African countries in combat on Russia’s side has become a systemic phenomenon. The Russian command uses members of the "African Corps" mainly as assault infantry in the hottest sectors of the front, particularly in the Donetsk direction.

"Donetsk miners," mercenaries of Putin’s army from the "African Corps," could have stayed home hunting squirrels instead of lying in a Ukrainian tree line with sour faces, the video’s authors ironically note online.

Watch more: Russian assault troops dance and sing African songs before battle: "Look how many disposable ones there are. Joyful. Now they’ll go to bay and sing differently". VIDEO

Editor's comment

The use of foreign mercenaries is an attempt by the Kremlin to compensate for heavy personnel losses without announcing a new wave of open mobilization inside Russia. However, as the objective control footage shows, the level of training and survival of such "volunteers" on the battlefield remains extremely low.

Watch more: FPV "ambush" drone of 151st Brigade eliminated two African mercenaries of Russia in Kharkiv region. VIDEO