Oil refinery in Yaroslavl and enemy trains in occupied Donetsk region hit, - General Staff

Throughout the day on April 25 and into the night of April 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes against enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Strike on the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery

In particular, the Yaroslavsky oil refinery in Yaroslavl (Russia) has been affected, with a fire reported on the premises.

The Yaroslavsky Oil Refinery is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities in Russia’s oil refining industry. Its refining capacity is approximately 15 million tons of crude oil per year. The refinery’s products include gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, and are critical to the logistics of the enemy’s army.

See also: Drones attacked the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, according to media reports. VIDEO

The extent of the damage is being determined.

Other lesions

Enemy military convoys were also struck in the areas around the towns of Menchugove and Kelerivka in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Based on the results of previous strikes (April 24, 2026), hits have been confirmed on the "Kasta-2E1" radar station in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, and the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are being determined.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,325,650 people (+960 per day), 11,892 tanks, 40,711 artillery systems, 24,463 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take measures to put an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.