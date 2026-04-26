Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,325,650 people (+960 per day), 11,892 tanks, 40,711 artillery systems, 24,463 armored personnel carriers

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,325,650 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat casualties from February 24, 2022, to April 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel—approximately 1,325,650 (+960) people

tanks – 11,892 (+0) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,463 (+5) units

artillery systems – 40,711 (+76) units

MLRS - 1,753 (+0) units

Air defense systems: 1,354 (+1) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 350 (+0) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 258,091 (+2,229) units

cruise missiles – 4,579 (+30) units

Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 91,582 (+160) units

Specialized equipment – 4,136 (+0) units

Watch more: Over past week, Special Operations Forces have struck number of enemy arsenals, bases and logistics facilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.