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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,325,650 people (+960 per day), 11,892 tanks, 40,711 artillery systems, 24,463 armored personnel carriers

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 1.32 million occupier

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,325,650 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat casualties from February 24, 2022, to April 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,325,650 (+960) people 
  • tanks – 11,892 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,463 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 40,711 (+76) units
  • MLRS - 1,753 (+0) units
  • Air defense systems: 1,354 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 258,091 (+2,229) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,579 (+30) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 91,582 (+160) units
  • Specialized equipment – 4,136 (+0) units

Watch more: Over past week, Special Operations Forces have struck number of enemy arsenals, bases and logistics facilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (11695) Armed Forces HQ (5088) liquidation (3029)
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