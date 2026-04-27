Russian truck carrying ammunition exploded after being struck by kamikaze drone from Defence Forces. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing a Russian military lorry, loaded with ammunition, exploding after being struck by a drone.

According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces soldiers struck the enemy vehicle whilst it was travelling along a logistics route, using a kamikaze drone.

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The strike caused the ammunition to detonate, resulting in the destruction of the truck.

The video shows a massive explosion and the occupiers’ burning vehicles.

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