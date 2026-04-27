ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13679 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
5 052 8

Russian truck carrying ammunition exploded after being struck by kamikaze drone from Defence Forces. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing a Russian military lorry, loaded with ammunition, exploding after being struck by a drone.

According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces soldiers struck the enemy vehicle whilst it was travelling along a logistics route, using a kamikaze drone.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The strike caused the ammunition to detonate, resulting in the destruction of the truck.

The video shows a massive explosion and the occupiers’ burning vehicles.

Read more: Enemy has attacked 76 times on front line since start of day, most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (11713) ammunition (688) elimination (7183) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3492) drones (4427)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 