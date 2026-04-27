Enemy has attacked 76 times on front line since start of day, most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, 27 April, the aggressor has launched 76 attacks on the front.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, areas near the following settlements in the Sumy region came under attack: Rohizne, Volfyne, Kucherivka, Sopych, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Atynske, Holyshivske, Malushyne, Ulanove and Iskryskivshchyna; and Tymonovychi in the Chernihiv region.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 22 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy has made six attempts to improve its position in the areas of Ternove, Starytsia and Okhrimivka. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations toward Kupiansk, Kindrashivka, Kivsharivka and Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations toward Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One of these assaults is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once toward Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders launched seven attacks toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 29 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions toward the settlements of Bilytske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhordnie and Novopavlivka. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times toward the settlements of Novohryhorivka and Verbove. One attack is still ongoing. The settlements of Lisne, Novoselivka and Pokrovske were hit by airstrikes.

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Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 attacks took place toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Dobropillia, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Myrne and Zahirne. Two attacks are ongoing. Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Shyroke, Svoboda, Dolynka, Rivne, Novoselivka and Liubytske were hit by airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations but launched airstrikes near the settlements of Chervona Krynytsia, Zaporozhets and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Bilohrydyi Island and the Antonivka Bridge. One of them is still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been reported.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

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