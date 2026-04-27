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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,326,460 personnel (+810 in the past 24 hours), 11,892 tanks, 40,737 artillery systems, and 24,467 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,326,460 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,326,460 (+810)
  • tanks – 11,892 (+0)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,467 (+4)
  • artillery systems – 40,737 (+26)
  • MLRS – 1,753 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,354 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 259,219 (+1,128) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 91,710 (+128) units
  • special equipment – 4,136 (+0) units

Read more: Russia’s losses on front line over four months are four times higher than Ukraine’s, - Stubb

Знищення ворога на ранок 27 квітня

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