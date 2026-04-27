Russia’s losses on front line over four months are four times higher than Ukraine’s, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has stated that over the past four months, Russia has lost four times as many troops on the front line as Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Clash Report.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"How much better is the situation in Ukraine today than it was a year ago? In the past four months — and sorry for being morbid — Ukraine has killed or wounded between 30 to 35,000 Russian soldiers per month," said the Finnish President.

Stubb also added that 95% of these casualties were inflicted using drones, with five Russians killed for every Ukrainian killed.

What preceded this?

As of 26 April, the Ukrainian Defence Forces had eliminated 1,325,650 Russian occupiers since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Watch more: Drone operators from SIGNUM battalion struck 10 occupiers with FPV drones in Lyman region. VIDEO