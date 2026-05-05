Ukrainian drones can now strike quarter of Russia’s territory and 70% of its population, - Bloomberg

Drone Industry

Ukrainian long-range drones can now strike targets on Russian territory at distances of up to 1,600 kilometers, with a quarter of the country’s territory falling within their range.

According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian drones are now regularly striking targets deep inside Russia, reaching the Ural Mountains and populated areas where most people considered the war a distant problem, reports Censor.NET.

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On April 25, a high-rise residential building in Yekaterinburg was struck—the first damage inflicted on the city since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since early April, authorities have temporarily suspended operations at the local airport five times in response to drone threats.

The publication notes that this strike holds symbolic significance for Yekaterinburg, as it was previously considered to be outside the war’s reach. The city is located on the eastern side of the Urals, approximately 1,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and during World War II served as a rear base to which factories were relocated for security reasons, as the city was considered to be beyond the reach of attacks from Europe.

Bloomberg emphasizes that as the war on the front lines has reached a stalemate, drones are playing an increasingly important role. Both sides are now striking each other’s cities daily with hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles.

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