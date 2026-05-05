Ukrainian "Flamingos" struck Russian military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about the strike on Russian military-industrial complex facilities in the city of Cheboksary.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Zelenskyy’s statement
"Our long-range sanctions continue to be applied quite justifiably in response to Russian strikes.
Last night, F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles were launched as part of the Armed Forces’ Deep Strike operation against several enemy targets, including military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary," the statement reads.
The Head of State noted that the Ukrainian "Flamingos" covered a distance of more than 1,500 kilometres.
"The military production facility that was struck manufactured relay protection systems, automation equipment and low-voltage apparatus. The plant supplied navigation components to the Russian Navy, the missile industry, aviation and armoured vehicles. Everything that the Russians are using in the war against us – against Ukraine.
Russia must end its war and move towards genuine diplomacy. We have made our proposal. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports indicated that on the night of 5 May, a series of explosions was heard in Cheboksary, Russia; the target was likely a factory producing navigation modules for Russian weapons.
- A missile alert was declared immediately in 18 regions of Russia, including Siberia, and dozens of airports restricted operations.
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