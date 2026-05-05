Ukrainian "Flamingos" struck Russian military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about the strike on Russian military-industrial complex facilities in the city of Cheboksary.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zelenskyy’s statement

"Our long-range sanctions continue to be applied quite justifiably in response to Russian strikes.



Last night, F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles were launched as part of the Armed Forces’ Deep Strike operation against several enemy targets, including military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary," the statement reads.

The Head of State noted that the Ukrainian "Flamingos" covered a distance of more than 1,500 kilometres.

"The military production facility that was struck manufactured relay protection systems, automation equipment and low-voltage apparatus. The plant supplied navigation components to the Russian Navy, the missile industry, aviation and armoured vehicles. Everything that the Russians are using in the war against us – against Ukraine.



Russia must end its war and move towards genuine diplomacy. We have made our proposal. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

Read more: Explosions were heard overnight in Chuvash Republic: Russian defence plant has been attacked. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that on the night of 5 May, a series of explosions was heard in Cheboksary, Russia; the target was likely a factory producing navigation modules for Russian weapons.

A missile alert was declared immediately in 18 regions of Russia, including Siberia, and dozens of airports restricted operations.

Read more: Russia has lost at least $7 billion since start of year due to Ukraine’s strikes on its oil infrastructure, - Zelenskyy