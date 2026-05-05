Explosions were heard overnight in Chuvash Republic: Russian defence plant has been attacked. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 4 May, a series of explosions was heard in Cheboksary, Russia; the target was believed to be a factory producing navigation modules for Russian military equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, a distinctive rumbling was initially heard in several areas of the city, followed by explosions and flashes seen in the sky. Prior to this, a missile alert was declared in the city and air raid sirens were sounded.

It is also reported that a column of smoke rose above one of the districts, which may indicate that the target was hit.

According to preliminary data, an FP-5 ‘Flamingo’ missile may have struck the "VNIIR-PROGRESS" JSC plant. Information regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences is being clarified.

There are also reports of damage to a shopping centre in the south of the city caused by falling "high-precision debris" (facade and glazing).

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What is known about the plant?

"VNIIR-Progress" JSC is a Russian enterprise in Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic) specialising in radio electronics, navigation systems, automation and dual-use/military components. The plant is part of a critically important segment of the Russian defence industry. It is not merely an industrial enterprise, but one of the key production hubs for navigation and anti-electronic warfare electronics for modern Russian weapons, making it a strategic target in the war.

Main areas of activity:

GNSS receivers and satellite navigation antennas (GLONASS/GPS/Galileo)

"Kometa" modules for protecting UAVs and missiles from electronic warfare

electronic modules for cruise and ballistic missiles

relay protection, automation and industrial electronics systems

According to Ukrainian and sanctions databases, the plant’s products are used in:

Shahed / "Geran" drones

"Kalibr" missiles

"Iskander-M" systems

UMPK aerial bomb modules

The enterprise is subject to sanctions monitoring as an entity supporting the Russian defence industry.

On the night of 18 February 2026, drones had already attacked Cheboksary. The plant was also hit on that occasion.

Consequences of the strike on the plant









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