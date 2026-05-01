Russia has lost at least $7 billion since start of year due to Ukraine’s strikes on its oil infrastructure, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in April, Ukraine’s strikes reached a new level in three areas: reducing Russian oil profits, the distance and intensity of sanctions.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
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"It is important not only that the target itself is hit, as specified by the mission, but also that the target’s downtime is extended or, at the very least, its operations are significantly curtailed.
By the most conservative estimates, the aggressor state has lost at least $7 billion since the beginning of the year solely as a direct result of our targeted sanctions against the Russian oil industry and refining sector: from strikes, downtime, and delays in shipments," the president noted.
Zelenskyy thanked all the soldiers of the Defense Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the intelligence services.
"We will expand the range of our long-range systems. We are preparing a decision," the head of state concluded.
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