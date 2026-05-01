Russia has lost at least $7 billion since start of year due to Ukraine’s strikes on its oil infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in April, Ukraine’s strikes reached a new level in three areas: reducing Russian oil profits, the distance and intensity of sanctions.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"It is important not only that the target itself is hit, as specified by the mission, but also that the target’s downtime is extended or, at the very least, its operations are significantly curtailed.

By the most conservative estimates, the aggressor state has lost at least $7 billion since the beginning of the year solely as a direct result of our targeted sanctions against the Russian oil industry and refining sector: from strikes, downtime, and delays in shipments," the president noted.

Watch more: Two Russian women scream and swear as they watch Ukrainian drone flying past near Perm: "God f#cking damn it! Get away from window! It’s coming for us!". VIDEO

Zelenskyy thanked all the soldiers of the Defense Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the intelligence services.

"We will expand the range of our long-range systems. We are preparing a decision," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery, Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters and other enemy targets, General Staff says