Two Russian women scream and swear as they watch Ukrainian drone flying past near Perm: "God f#cking damn it! Get away from window! It’s coming for us!". VIDEO

In Perm, Russia, local residents filmed a drone flying overhead, causing widespread panic.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing two women reacting emotionally and using strong language as they comment on the appearance of the UAV in the sky near their home.

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In the footage, the Russian women can be heard screaming and wailing. One of them urges the other to move away from the windows immediately, fearing that the drone is heading straight for them.

"The drone is flying, Lera, run away, it’s coming for us! God f#cking damn it! Get away from the window!" the woman shouts in the recording.

Warning! Profanity!

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