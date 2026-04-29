Oil pumping station near Perm has been hit; almost all tanks are on fire, - SSU
Last night, specialists from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre carried out an operation at the‘Perm’ line production and dispatch station (LPDS), located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
Details of the successful operation
As noted, it belongs to JSC "Transneft" and is a strategically important hub of the Russian Federation’s main oil transport system. Oil is distributed in four directions via the station, including to the Perm Oil Refinery.
"A large-scale fire broke out at the oil pumping station following a drone attack by the SBU. According to preliminary information, almost all the oil storage tanks are on fire," the statement reads.
"The SBU is systematically reducing Russia’s export potential and undermining its economic foundation, which funds the war against Ukraine. Damage to oil logistics creates a shortage of resources for the Russian military-industrial complex, disrupts fuel supply chains for the army and forces the enemy to spend significant resources on restoring and protecting oil infrastructure," said Acting Head of the SBU Yevhen Khmara.
What led up to this?
- Earlier it was reported that Perm in Russia was engulfed in black smoke following a UAV attack: a fire broke out at a transport facility.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the acting head of the SBU, Major General Yevhen Khmara, regarding long-range strikes against Russia and noted that the range of strikes against Russia would be increased.
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