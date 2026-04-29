Oil pumping station near Perm has been hit; almost all tanks are on fire, - SSU

Last night, specialists from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre carried out an operation at the‘Perm’ line production and dispatch station (LPDS), located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Details of the successful operation

As noted, it belongs to JSC "Transneft" and is a strategically important hub of the Russian Federation’s main oil transport system. Oil is distributed in four directions via the station, including to the Perm Oil Refinery.

Read also: Tuapse refinery attacked again in Russia: a fire broke out following a drone strike. VIDEO

"A large-scale fire broke out at the oil pumping station following a drone attack by the SBU. According to preliminary information, almost all the oil storage tanks are on fire," the statement reads.

"The SBU is systematically reducing Russia’s export potential and undermining its economic foundation, which funds the war against Ukraine. Damage to oil logistics creates a shortage of resources for the Russian military-industrial complex, disrupts fuel supply chains for the army and forces the enemy to spend significant resources on restoring and protecting oil infrastructure," said Acting Head of the SBU Yevhen Khmara.

See also on Censor.NET: Special Operations Forces and the Defence Forces struck the largest oil refinery in northern Russia, the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, 1,000 km from the front line

What led up to this?