Tuapse Oil Refinery in Russia has been attacked again: fire broke out following drone strike. VIDEO

On the night of April 28, drones attacked the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

Warning! Profanity!

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is reported that numerous explosions were heard over the city, and air defense forces were attempting to repel the attack.

"Tonight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking Tuapse again; explosions are heard over the city and air defenses are active," the Shot channel reported.

More than a dozen explosions and a fire

Local residents reported more than ten explosions over the course of several hours. According to preliminary reports, the drones were flying in from the sea at low altitude.





A fire broke out on the facility’s grounds after debris fell there. Subsequent analysis of videos released by eyewitnesses confirmed that a fire had broken out at the refinery.

Tank farm hit

According to the Russian channel Astra, the tank farm located next to the ELOU-AVT-12 processing unit was hit.

It was also reported that a marine terminal may have been targeted.

Reaction from Russian authorities

This morning, the Krasnodar Krai Emergency Response Headquarters confirmed that an attack had taken place at the oil refinery.

Read more: 24 tanks destroyed, 4 damaged at Tuapse oil refinery. Oil distillation unit damaged in Yaroslavl – General Staff

Russian authorities claimed that the fire was allegedly caused by "falling drone debris." According to the official account, there were no casualties.

More than 120 rescue workers and dozens of pieces of equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath.

In the wake of the attack, a drone hazard warning was issued in the region, and flight restrictions were imposed at the airports in Krasnodar, Gelendzhik, and Sochi.